Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

