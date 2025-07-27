Dudley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 90.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 385,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

CRDO stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 374.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $1,141,758.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 467,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,550,519.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Laufman sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $425,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 249,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,864.22. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock worth $85,302,680. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

