Critical Survey: Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) vs. Loar (NYSE:LOAR)

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heico and Loar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $4.13 billion 8.53 $514.11 million $4.28 59.21 Loar $402.82 million 17.09 $22.23 million $0.38 193.58

Volatility and Risk

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than Loar. Heico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Heico has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loar has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heico and Loar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 1 0 0 2.00 Loar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Loar has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loar is more favorable than Heico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Heico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Loar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heico and Loar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 14.54% 15.88% 7.76% Loar 8.29% 5.23% 3.54%

Summary

Heico beats Loar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding and suppression filters; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves customers primarily in the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

