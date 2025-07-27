LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,119,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $41.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

