iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87,072.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 202,009 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after buying an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $138.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

