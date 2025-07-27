iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.40% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $3,107,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $349,393,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,089 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,182.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 603,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,489,000 after purchasing an additional 576,695 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $186.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

