Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

