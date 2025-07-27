FIH group (LON:FIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FIH group (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (38.30) (($0.51)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FIH group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.38%.
FIH group Stock Performance
LON FIH opened at GBX 185 ($2.49) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.87. FIH group has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The firm has a market cap of £23.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.55.
About FIH group
