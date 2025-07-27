FIH group (LON:FIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FIH group (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (38.30) (($0.51)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FIH group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

FIH group Stock Performance

LON FIH opened at GBX 185 ($2.49) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.87. FIH group has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The firm has a market cap of £23.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.55.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

