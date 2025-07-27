Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. Gentex has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $31.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

