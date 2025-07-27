First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.70 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,096.04 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,953.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,938.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.50.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

