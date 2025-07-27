Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $124.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 238.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
