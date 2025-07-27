Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $124.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 238.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

