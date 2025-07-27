Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter worth $49,222,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 3,833.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,335,000 after buying an additional 404,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 158,617 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 35,119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,028,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,021,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enersys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

Enersys Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Enersys had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enersys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.