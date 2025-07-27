Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSAFree Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in News by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in News by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. News’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

