Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,735 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of Tidewater worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,019.72. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at $93,979,941.85. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 over the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

