Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 57,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 1,621 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 101,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

