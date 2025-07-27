Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Sage Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.02.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.99% and a negative net margin of 747.63%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

