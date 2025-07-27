Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $168.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.71 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.