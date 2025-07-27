Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

