Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 36.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 42.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $32,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,385,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,612 shares in the company, valued at $28,683,600. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, FBN Securities raised Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $286.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.69 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

