Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 50 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,912,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $287.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day moving average is $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $293.53.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.