Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Reduced by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 557,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 298,469 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 437,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 169,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE TFC opened at $45.64 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

