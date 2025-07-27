Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Tema Heart & Health ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 9.40% of Tema Heart & Health ETF worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Heart & Health ETF Trading Up 0.5%

HRTS stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.93. Tema Heart & Health ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

About Tema Heart & Health ETF

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

