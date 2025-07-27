Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Tema Heart & Health ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 9.40% of Tema Heart & Health ETF worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Tema Heart & Health ETF Trading Up 0.5%
HRTS stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.93. Tema Heart & Health ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $35.59.
About Tema Heart & Health ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tema Heart & Health ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Tema Heart & Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Heart & Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.