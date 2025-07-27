Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 216.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

