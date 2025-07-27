Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

