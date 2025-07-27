Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,476,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

