Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 624,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,254.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.36 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

