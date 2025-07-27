Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,236.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,072.76. The company has a market cap of $501.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total transaction of $3,151,553.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,273.97. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

