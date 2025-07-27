Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after buying an additional 129,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,390,000 after acquiring an additional 537,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,407,000 after acquiring an additional 220,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AMT opened at $229.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.28. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

