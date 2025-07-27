Jerry Hunter Buys 1,000 Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Hunter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,383. This trade represents a 4.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92. Simmons First National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

