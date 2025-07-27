Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 5th

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE ZWS opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $41.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,248.92. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.