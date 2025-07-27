Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 289.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $36.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 110,489 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

