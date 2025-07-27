Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on August 15th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of DCOMP stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.
