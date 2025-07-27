Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 0.8%

DCI stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Donaldson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 62,864 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.