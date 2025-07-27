Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a 7.1% increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

IRDM opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 539,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1,243.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

