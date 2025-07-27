Useless Coin (USELESS) Trading Up 32% Over Last Week

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Useless Coin has a market cap of $373.35 million and approximately $32.42 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Useless Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Useless Coin has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,094.10 or 0.99844055 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,969.44 or 0.99810870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Useless Coin

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,927,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin. Useless Coin’s official website is theuselesscoin.com.

Useless Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,927,879.26. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.3899139 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $43,040,886.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Useless Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Useless Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

