AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after buying an additional 780,348 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 376.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after buying an additional 457,121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,957,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,273,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.