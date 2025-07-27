Top Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – July 24th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a reputation for financial strength, stability and consistent earnings. These firms typically have substantial market capitalizations and a long history of paying dividends. Because of their proven track records, blue chips are often viewed as lower-risk holdings suitable for long-term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 6,385,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,878. Karman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 88,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,744. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.78.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,661. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

