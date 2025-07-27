Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $20.40. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Knowles shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 221,509 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

