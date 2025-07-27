Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – July 25th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own, or operate essential physical systems and facilities—such as transportation networks, utilities (water, electricity, gas), telecommunications, and energy pipelines—that underpin economic activity. These companies typically generate stable, long-term cash flows driven by steady demand for their services. Investors often value infrastructure stocks for their defensive characteristics, predictable dividends, and potential inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,139,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,211,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $193.18. 39,545,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,042,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.18. 11,876,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,126,914. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $292.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.76. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

