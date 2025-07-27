Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Fanuc Price Performance

FANUY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.