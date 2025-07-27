Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Releases Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMHG opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Prime Meridian has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.16.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

