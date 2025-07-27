Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Releases Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter.
Prime Meridian Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMHG opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Prime Meridian has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.16.
About Prime Meridian
