ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

ScanTech AI Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of STAI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76. ScanTech AI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanTech AI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanTech AI Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ScanTech AI Systems stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of ScanTech AI Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About ScanTech AI Systems

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

