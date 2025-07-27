3,410 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $82.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

