Top Toy Stocks To Consider – July 25th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Tractor Supply are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are simplified or hypothetical equities used in educational and research settings to simulate trading scenarios without the risk of real capital. They often consist of fictional companies or small?scale data samples that mimic market behavior, enabling students and developers to learn trading principles, test algorithms, and demonstrate financial models in a controlled environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $935.39. 1,271,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $993.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,747,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,294,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 4,399,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75.

