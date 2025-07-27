Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 453,791 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 200,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,181 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $75.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.