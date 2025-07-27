AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

