AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,914.84. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,015.84. This represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $6,804,703. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.82 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

