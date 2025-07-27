AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VEEV opened at $290.73 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

