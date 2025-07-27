AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

