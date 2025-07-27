AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 1,918.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 167.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $148.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $153.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.